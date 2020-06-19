3539 Alana Drive

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Royal Woods neighborhood in the hills of Sherman Oaks, this home is ready to move in. Seller has spent thousands in upgrades, sparring no expense. As you step inside through the double doors, you enter the formal living room with a custom built one of a kind bar. Take a few stairs upstairs where you will find the family room with fireplace, formal dining room adjacent to the European style kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances. The high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows give you plenty of natural sunlight. Other property features include 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,716 sqft of living space on a 14,112 sqft lot, a master suite with a beautifully done master bathroom, a den, an entertainers backyard with koi pond, newly renovated covered entertainers patio and so much more.