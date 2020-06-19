All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

3539 Alana Drive

3539 Alana Drive · (818) 606-6069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3539 Alana Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the prestigious Royal Woods neighborhood in the hills of Sherman Oaks, this home is ready to move in. Seller has spent thousands in upgrades, sparring no expense. As you step inside through the double doors, you enter the formal living room with a custom built one of a kind bar. Take a few stairs upstairs where you will find the family room with fireplace, formal dining room adjacent to the European style kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances. The high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows give you plenty of natural sunlight. Other property features include 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3,716 sqft of living space on a 14,112 sqft lot, a master suite with a beautifully done master bathroom, a den, an entertainers backyard with koi pond, newly renovated covered entertainers patio and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Alana Drive have any available units?
3539 Alana Drive has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Alana Drive have?
Some of 3539 Alana Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Alana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Alana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Alana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3539 Alana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3539 Alana Drive offer parking?
No, 3539 Alana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3539 Alana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Alana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Alana Drive have a pool?
No, 3539 Alana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Alana Drive have accessible units?
No, 3539 Alana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Alana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 Alana Drive has units with dishwashers.
