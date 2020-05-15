353 N Spaulding Avenue 1/2

Amenities
LOCATION is Everything. Beautifully renovated, French style building, upper unit has been extensively renovated. Very quiet neighborhood with friendly
clean streets and in a fabulous location – just 1 block cross streets from “The Grove”. The property space is just steps from
numerous upscale and trendy restaurants and markets including Wholefoods Market, Erehwon Market the famous 'Grove', the
original Farmer's Market, Fairfax, CBS Studios. Cedar Sinai Medical, the Beverly Center. Enter into a large and open concept
living room. Enjoy modern art-deco ceiling fan and 19 century classic style glass bowl LED pendant lights at dining area. The
kitchen has been completely remodeled with beautiful white cabinets with satin nickel handle and everybody love single kitchen
bowl sink. High ceiling with LED lights, high-end stainless appliances – Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, dishwasher, and
SAMSUNG full-size washer and dryer! 2 Car - Tandem parking spots. Landlord will pay water, and trash. Modern style
hardwood floors, window/wall AC units and heaters. Terrific central location close to downtown and West Hollywood. Hurry, and
do not miss out on this incredible lease opportunity with great location!