353 N Spaulding Avenue 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION is Everything. Beautifully renovated, French style building, upper unit has been extensively renovated. Very quiet neighborhood with friendly

clean streets and in a fabulous location – just 1 block cross streets from “The Grove”. The property space is just steps from

numerous upscale and trendy restaurants and markets including Wholefoods Market, Erehwon Market the famous 'Grove', the

original Farmer's Market, Fairfax, CBS Studios. Cedar Sinai Medical, the Beverly Center. Enter into a large and open concept

living room. Enjoy modern art-deco ceiling fan and 19 century classic style glass bowl LED pendant lights at dining area. The

kitchen has been completely remodeled with beautiful white cabinets with satin nickel handle and everybody love single kitchen

bowl sink. High ceiling with LED lights, high-end stainless appliances – Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, dishwasher, and

SAMSUNG full-size washer and dryer! 2 Car - Tandem parking spots. Landlord will pay water, and trash. Modern style

hardwood floors, window/wall AC units and heaters. Terrific central location close to downtown and West Hollywood. Hurry, and

do not miss out on this incredible lease opportunity with great location!