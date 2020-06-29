All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C
Last updated June 18 2019 at 1:46 PM

3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C

3502 Casitas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3502 Casitas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN ATWATER IN A TRIPLEX WITH PARKING So you want to live in Atwater and you are looking for a great one bedroom? You have come to the right place! This great one bedroom apartment is up for grabs and is close to all the Atwater Village gems like Heartbeat House, Proof Bakery, Bon Vivant, Zebulon, and more. The yellow walls are like a warm cheerful sunflower adding to your sunny disposition. The bedroom featrues dark wood floors, a great closet, AC unit and an ensuite complete with a tub. One year lease Rent is $1600 Security deposit is equal to one month\'s rent Pet deposit, $500/dog, $300/cat Small dogs only please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have any available units?
3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have?
Some of 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C currently offering any rent specials?
3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C is pet friendly.
Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C offer parking?
Yes, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C offers parking.
Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have a pool?
No, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C does not have a pool.
Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have accessible units?
No, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College