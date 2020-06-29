3502 CASITAS AVE APT. C

Amenities

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN ATWATER IN A TRIPLEX WITH PARKING So you want to live in Atwater and you are looking for a great one bedroom? You have come to the right place! This great one bedroom apartment is up for grabs and is close to all the Atwater Village gems like Heartbeat House, Proof Bakery, Bon Vivant, Zebulon, and more. The yellow walls are like a warm cheerful sunflower adding to your sunny disposition. The bedroom featrues dark wood floors, a great closet, AC unit and an ensuite complete with a tub. One year lease Rent is $1600 Security deposit is equal to one month\'s rent Pet deposit, $500/dog, $300/cat Small dogs only please