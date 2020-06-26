All apartments in Los Angeles
349 S Avenue 52

349 S Avenue 52 · No Longer Available
Location

349 S Avenue 52, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Are you ready to call this beautifully restored bungalow your home? Nestled against Deb's Park hillside offering a peaceful bucolic setting. This rare find is located in the sought-after Highland Park/Montecito Heights area. Very close to the Figueroa corridor and all its restaurants & shopping and minutes away from DTLA or Pasadena. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it comes fully equipped with a new kitchen, kitchen appliances a new washer and dryer, new landscaping and updated bathrooms. This home sits on a 16,169 square feet lot, you sure won't have problems with parking or large gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 S Avenue 52 have any available units?
349 S Avenue 52 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 S Avenue 52 have?
Some of 349 S Avenue 52's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 S Avenue 52 currently offering any rent specials?
349 S Avenue 52 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 S Avenue 52 pet-friendly?
No, 349 S Avenue 52 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 349 S Avenue 52 offer parking?
Yes, 349 S Avenue 52 offers parking.
Does 349 S Avenue 52 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 S Avenue 52 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 S Avenue 52 have a pool?
No, 349 S Avenue 52 does not have a pool.
Does 349 S Avenue 52 have accessible units?
No, 349 S Avenue 52 does not have accessible units.
Does 349 S Avenue 52 have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 S Avenue 52 does not have units with dishwashers.
