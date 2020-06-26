349 S Avenue 52

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Are you ready to call this beautifully restored bungalow your home? Nestled against Deb's Park hillside offering a peaceful bucolic setting. This rare find is located in the sought-after Highland Park/Montecito Heights area. Very close to the Figueroa corridor and all its restaurants & shopping and minutes away from DTLA or Pasadena. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it comes fully equipped with a new kitchen, kitchen appliances a new washer and dryer, new landscaping and updated bathrooms. This home sits on a 16,169 square feet lot, you sure won't have problems with parking or large gatherings.