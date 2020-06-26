349 S Avenue 52

Amenities
Are you ready to call this beautifully restored bungalow your home? Nestled against Deb's Park hillside offering a peaceful bucolic setting. This rare find is located in the sought-after Highland Park/Montecito Heights area. Very close to the Figueroa corridor and all its restaurants & shopping and minutes away from DTLA or Pasadena. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and it comes fully equipped with a new kitchen, kitchen appliances a new washer and dryer, new landscaping and updated bathrooms. This home sits on a 16,169 square feet lot, you sure won't have problems with parking or large gatherings.