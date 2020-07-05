348 SYCAMORE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Retreat into your own private hide-a-way perched above the other homes in the Santa Monica Canyon surrounded by mature green scape and Sycamore trees. This modernized fifties A-frame architectural offers two grand bedroom suites, a third bedroom plus creative space and two additional bathrooms. The loft like entertaining areas includes the cook's kitchen a bright breakfast nook and room for dining and living room spilling out to the exterior gardens. Two car attached garage and plenty of storage.