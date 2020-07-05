All apartments in Los Angeles
348 SYCAMORE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

348 SYCAMORE Road

348 N Sycamore Road · No Longer Available
Location

348 N Sycamore Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Retreat into your own private hide-a-way perched above the other homes in the Santa Monica Canyon surrounded by mature green scape and Sycamore trees. This modernized fifties A-frame architectural offers two grand bedroom suites, a third bedroom plus creative space and two additional bathrooms. The loft like entertaining areas includes the cook's kitchen a bright breakfast nook and room for dining and living room spilling out to the exterior gardens. Two car attached garage and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 SYCAMORE Road have any available units?
348 SYCAMORE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 SYCAMORE Road have?
Some of 348 SYCAMORE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 SYCAMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
348 SYCAMORE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 SYCAMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 348 SYCAMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 348 SYCAMORE Road offer parking?
Yes, 348 SYCAMORE Road offers parking.
Does 348 SYCAMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 SYCAMORE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 SYCAMORE Road have a pool?
No, 348 SYCAMORE Road does not have a pool.
Does 348 SYCAMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 348 SYCAMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 348 SYCAMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 SYCAMORE Road has units with dishwashers.

