3461 ST SUSAN Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

3461 ST SUSAN Place

3461 Saint Susan Place · No Longer Available
Location

3461 Saint Susan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a quiet cul de sac street in desirable Mar Vista neighborhood. Lovely, large living room with wood floor, stone fireplace and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters and 5 burner gas stove opens to terrific family room. Glass sliders flood the home with light and flow out to a private, fenced yard with patio, and grassy pad. First floor bedroom and bath is ideal for guests or office. The second floor offers an ensuite master plus 3 additional bedrooms. Ample storage and parking includes 2 car attached garage. Excellent location close to Mar Vista Elementary, Recreation Center and the 405. Incredible value, wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have any available units?
3461 ST SUSAN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have?
Some of 3461 ST SUSAN Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 ST SUSAN Place currently offering any rent specials?
3461 ST SUSAN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 ST SUSAN Place pet-friendly?
No, 3461 ST SUSAN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place offer parking?
Yes, 3461 ST SUSAN Place offers parking.
Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 ST SUSAN Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have a pool?
No, 3461 ST SUSAN Place does not have a pool.
Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have accessible units?
No, 3461 ST SUSAN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 ST SUSAN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 ST SUSAN Place has units with dishwashers.
