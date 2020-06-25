3461 ST SUSAN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a quiet cul de sac street in desirable Mar Vista neighborhood. Lovely, large living room with wood floor, stone fireplace and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters and 5 burner gas stove opens to terrific family room. Glass sliders flood the home with light and flow out to a private, fenced yard with patio, and grassy pad. First floor bedroom and bath is ideal for guests or office. The second floor offers an ensuite master plus 3 additional bedrooms. Ample storage and parking includes 2 car attached garage. Excellent location close to Mar Vista Elementary, Recreation Center and the 405. Incredible value, wont last!