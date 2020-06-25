Rent Calculator
346 Laveta Terrace
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM
346 Laveta Terrace
346 Laveta Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
346 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Rent, Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home in Echo Park, Ca.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have any available units?
346 Laveta Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 346 Laveta Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
346 Laveta Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Laveta Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace offer parking?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have a pool?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have accessible units?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Laveta Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Laveta Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
