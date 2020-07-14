Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub gym on-site laundry courtyard

Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.Explore Venice living at Windward Village Apartments. Schedule a time to come see our available floor plan options and community grounds, found on Pacific Ave in Venice, CA. Our professional team is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Find your Venice lifestyle at Windward Village Apartments!