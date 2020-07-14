All apartments in Los Angeles
Windward Village
Windward Village

1720 Pacific Avenue · (424) 381-0976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$2,025

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windward Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
gym
on-site laundry
courtyard
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.Explore Venice living at Windward Village Apartments. Schedule a time to come see our available floor plan options and community grounds, found on Pacific Ave in Venice, CA. Our professional team is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Find your Venice lifestyle at Windward Village Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $580
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered Gated Parking: w/ select apartments only, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windward Village have any available units?
Windward Village has 4 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Windward Village have?
Some of Windward Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windward Village currently offering any rent specials?
Windward Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windward Village pet-friendly?
No, Windward Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Windward Village offer parking?
Yes, Windward Village offers parking.
Does Windward Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windward Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windward Village have a pool?
Yes, Windward Village has a pool.
Does Windward Village have accessible units?
No, Windward Village does not have accessible units.
Does Windward Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windward Village has units with dishwashers.
