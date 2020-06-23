3446 ADINA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled in 2019 and nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this beautiful home is ready for entertaining guests or providing a relaxing escape from it all. Bathed in natural light, the open floor plan allows easy access from the public rooms to the newly landscaped and private outdoor patio areas for al fresco dining. Chef's eat-in kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, soft-close cabinetry, walk-in pantry, quartz counters and a waterfall edge island. Master bedroom features a reclaimed wood accent wall, walk-in closet and a luxurious on-suite master bathroom with freestanding tub, custom tile work, new cabinetry and fixtures. New HVAC, new solid wood interior doors and dedicated laundry room are just a few more of the wonderful features in this hidden oasis. Just minutes away from hiking trails, film studios, the Hollywood Bowl, trendy Studio City bars and restaurants. Owner will consider a long-term lease and pets. Available in September.