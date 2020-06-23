All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3446 ADINA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3446 ADINA Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM

3446 ADINA Drive

3446 Adina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3446 Adina Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled in 2019 and nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this beautiful home is ready for entertaining guests or providing a relaxing escape from it all. Bathed in natural light, the open floor plan allows easy access from the public rooms to the newly landscaped and private outdoor patio areas for al fresco dining. Chef's eat-in kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, soft-close cabinetry, walk-in pantry, quartz counters and a waterfall edge island. Master bedroom features a reclaimed wood accent wall, walk-in closet and a luxurious on-suite master bathroom with freestanding tub, custom tile work, new cabinetry and fixtures. New HVAC, new solid wood interior doors and dedicated laundry room are just a few more of the wonderful features in this hidden oasis. Just minutes away from hiking trails, film studios, the Hollywood Bowl, trendy Studio City bars and restaurants. Owner will consider a long-term lease and pets. Available in September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 ADINA Drive have any available units?
3446 ADINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 ADINA Drive have?
Some of 3446 ADINA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 ADINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3446 ADINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 ADINA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 ADINA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3446 ADINA Drive offer parking?
No, 3446 ADINA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3446 ADINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 ADINA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 ADINA Drive have a pool?
No, 3446 ADINA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3446 ADINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3446 ADINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 ADINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 ADINA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College