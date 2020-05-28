3427 BEN LOMOND Place

Amenities

This story-book Spanish with pool in the heart of Los Feliz was renovated by a celebrity designer in 2013 and beautifully updated over the past 4 years by the current tenant-designer. A formal entry leads to a generous step-down living room with wood-beamed ceiling and large picture window. The formal dining room features French doors to side patio. A custom designed kitchen offers stone counters, Viking range and breakfast room. Easy access to the backyard with pool and lounge area; perfect for quiet relaxation. One of three bedrooms and baths are on the first level. The upper level offers a master with ensuite bath and 3rd bedroom currently used as a large walk-in closet (cabinets and shelves can be removed or remain). A full bath completes this level. There is a 2 car garage and driveway for added off street parking. Prime Los Feliz location with nearby Village shops and restaurants on Hillhurst Ave and Hyperion equally close.