Los Angeles, CA
3427 BEN LOMOND Place
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

3427 BEN LOMOND Place

3427 Ben Lomond Place · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Ben Lomond Place, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This story-book Spanish with pool in the heart of Los Feliz was renovated by a celebrity designer in 2013 and beautifully updated over the past 4 years by the current tenant-designer. A formal entry leads to a generous step-down living room with wood-beamed ceiling and large picture window. The formal dining room features French doors to side patio. A custom designed kitchen offers stone counters, Viking range and breakfast room. Easy access to the backyard with pool and lounge area; perfect for quiet relaxation. One of three bedrooms and baths are on the first level. The upper level offers a master with ensuite bath and 3rd bedroom currently used as a large walk-in closet (cabinets and shelves can be removed or remain). A full bath completes this level. There is a 2 car garage and driveway for added off street parking. Prime Los Feliz location with nearby Village shops and restaurants on Hillhurst Ave and Hyperion equally close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have any available units?
3427 BEN LOMOND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have?
Some of 3427 BEN LOMOND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 BEN LOMOND Place currently offering any rent specials?
3427 BEN LOMOND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 BEN LOMOND Place pet-friendly?
No, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place offer parking?
Yes, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place offers parking.
Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have a pool?
Yes, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place has a pool.
Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have accessible units?
No, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 BEN LOMOND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 BEN LOMOND Place has units with dishwashers.
