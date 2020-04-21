3426 WINSLOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

A smart, craftsman-style duplex centrally located in Silverlake, a stone's throw away from Sunset Junction and the Saturday farmers' market at Sunset Triangle Plaza. This classically built home was constructed in 1918 and boasts beautiful hardwood floors and custom cabinetry and built-ins. Relax on the front deck surrounded by fruit trees and greenery or invite friends over and BBQ in the bamboo-filled back yard. This first floor unit is flooded with natural light and views of the surrounding hills. Other features include: new stainless steel appliances, a gated driveway, and laundry on-site.