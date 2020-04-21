All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3426 WINSLOW Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

3426 WINSLOW Drive

3426 Winslow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3426 Winslow Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
A smart, craftsman-style duplex centrally located in Silverlake, a stone's throw away from Sunset Junction and the Saturday farmers' market at Sunset Triangle Plaza. This classically built home was constructed in 1918 and boasts beautiful hardwood floors and custom cabinetry and built-ins. Relax on the front deck surrounded by fruit trees and greenery or invite friends over and BBQ in the bamboo-filled back yard. This first floor unit is flooded with natural light and views of the surrounding hills. Other features include: new stainless steel appliances, a gated driveway, and laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have any available units?
3426 WINSLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have?
Some of 3426 WINSLOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 WINSLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3426 WINSLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 WINSLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3426 WINSLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3426 WINSLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3426 WINSLOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 3426 WINSLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3426 WINSLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 WINSLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3426 WINSLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

