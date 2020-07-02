342 North Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace courtyard

GORGEOUS Art Deco split-level townhouse on Sycamore Ave (North of Beverly)! This LARGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment has a courtyard/front facing balcony, lusciously beautiful hardwood floors, working gas fireplace, 1 car port parking space, IN UNIT washer/dryer, and much more! This building is beautiful, this unit is beautiful, and the neighborhood is central to SO MUCH!



The apartment will be delivered unfurnished.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 1/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

