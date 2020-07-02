All apartments in Los Angeles
342 North Sycamore Avenue

342 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

342 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
GORGEOUS Art Deco split-level townhouse on Sycamore Ave (North of Beverly)! This LARGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment has a courtyard/front facing balcony, lusciously beautiful hardwood floors, working gas fireplace, 1 car port parking space, IN UNIT washer/dryer, and much more! This building is beautiful, this unit is beautiful, and the neighborhood is central to SO MUCH!

The apartment will be delivered unfurnished.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available 1/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
342 North Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 342 North Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 North Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 North Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 North Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 342 North Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 342 North Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 North Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 North Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 North Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 North Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 North Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

