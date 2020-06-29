All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3411 Larissa Dr

3411 Larissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Larissa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Sunset Blvd. Palm Tree Deck View! - Property Id: 146024

New remodeled duplex house in Silver Lake in the heart of the happening hip Sunset Junction area of Silver Lake.

Beautiful pied a terre flat overlooking Sunset blvd.

Situated right next to the famed Micheltorena Stairs, use them to walk down to coffee shops, boutiques, and Sunday farmer's market.

Beautiful brand new kitchen overlooks trendy Sunset Blvd. Walk off what you cook by dipping down the famous steps to numerous eateries, organic coffee houses trendy boutiques and happening bars!

Master bedroom has en suite bathroom.
2nd bedroom has bathroom off hall.
3rd bedroom /full bathroom downstairs.
$5500- w/out garage
+$400- with small garage

Hang out gazing over Sunset Blvd in the bright open living space..
Brand New A/C unit keeps you cool in between zipping around the city and seeing the sites.

We do not accept pets.
We do not allow subletting.
Available fully furnished or non.

Once application accepted, first, last & security required @ signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146024p
Property Id 146024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Larissa Dr have any available units?
3411 Larissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Larissa Dr have?
Some of 3411 Larissa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Larissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Larissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Larissa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Larissa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Larissa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Larissa Dr offers parking.
Does 3411 Larissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Larissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Larissa Dr have a pool?
No, 3411 Larissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Larissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3411 Larissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Larissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Larissa Dr has units with dishwashers.
