3411 Larissa Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Sunset Blvd. Palm Tree Deck View! - Property Id: 146024



New remodeled duplex house in Silver Lake in the heart of the happening hip Sunset Junction area of Silver Lake.



Beautiful pied a terre flat overlooking Sunset blvd.



Situated right next to the famed Micheltorena Stairs, use them to walk down to coffee shops, boutiques, and Sunday farmer's market.



Beautiful brand new kitchen overlooks trendy Sunset Blvd. Walk off what you cook by dipping down the famous steps to numerous eateries, organic coffee houses trendy boutiques and happening bars!



Master bedroom has en suite bathroom.

2nd bedroom has bathroom off hall.

3rd bedroom /full bathroom downstairs.

$5500- w/out garage

+$400- with small garage



Hang out gazing over Sunset Blvd in the bright open living space..

Brand New A/C unit keeps you cool in between zipping around the city and seeing the sites.



We do not accept pets.

We do not allow subletting.

Available fully furnished or non.



Once application accepted, first, last & security required @ signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146024p

Property Id 146024



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5221912)