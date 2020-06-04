All apartments in Los Angeles
3407 Rowena Avenue #7

3407 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Hello Los Feliz! Situated across from the Rowena Reservoir, you'll love the location of this upper 1 bed unit. Open, inviting, and bright! The living room is spacious with a little breakfast nook area, that leads to the kitchen. A small balcony has sits directly off the living area, perfect for a morning cup of joe!

Closet space is abundant! A huge walk in between the spacious bathroom and large bedroom, plus another large closet in the bedroom, should be enough for all your belongings! The bedroom is a great size, perfect for your King Sized bed and more!
Do not worry about where to park, as this property comes with 1 garage spot. In addition, there is on-site laundry! Almost on the corner of Hyperion and across from theRowena Reservoir, where you have Trader Joes, Gelson's, Starbucks, Juice Crafters, Magpies, Mixto and Hyperion Public, Speranza, The Friend, and Barbrix just to name a few! The Silver Lake Reservoir is a hop and skip away! And of course, over the Shakespeare Bridge, you have all that Los Feliz Village has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have any available units?
3407 Rowena Avenue #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have?
Some of 3407 Rowena Avenue #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Rowena Avenue #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 offers parking.
Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have a pool?
No, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have accessible units?
No, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Rowena Avenue #7 has units with dishwashers.

