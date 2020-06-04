3407 Rowena Avenue #7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Hello Los Feliz! Situated across from the Rowena Reservoir, you'll love the location of this upper 1 bed unit. Open, inviting, and bright! The living room is spacious with a little breakfast nook area, that leads to the kitchen. A small balcony has sits directly off the living area, perfect for a morning cup of joe!



Closet space is abundant! A huge walk in between the spacious bathroom and large bedroom, plus another large closet in the bedroom, should be enough for all your belongings! The bedroom is a great size, perfect for your King Sized bed and more!

Do not worry about where to park, as this property comes with 1 garage spot. In addition, there is on-site laundry! Almost on the corner of Hyperion and across from theRowena Reservoir, where you have Trader Joes, Gelson's, Starbucks, Juice Crafters, Magpies, Mixto and Hyperion Public, Speranza, The Friend, and Barbrix just to name a few! The Silver Lake Reservoir is a hop and skip away! And of course, over the Shakespeare Bridge, you have all that Los Feliz Village has to offer.