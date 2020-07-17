All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 338 RENNIE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
338 RENNIE Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

338 RENNIE Avenue

338 Rennie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

338 Rennie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architectural fans will love every inch of this nearly 2300 sq ft, quality crafted home in Venice Beach. In this exclusive subdivision, the 3 bed/2.5 bath single family home features 3 levels of elegant amenities & holds a certified LEED Gold Sustainability Rating. The environmental friendly design includes a solar power system, Nest Thermostat, & top of the line Bosch appliances. From the foundation up, modern beauty is at the center of the gorgeous dwelling. A grand built in bookcase serves as an eye-catching display center. The open kitchen features clean lines & symmetry around a professional stove in a shadowbox-style frame. The nouveau grand staircase leads to the bedrooms, where the master has an en suite bath & a private terrace. Enjoy Grohe bath fixtures & stylish tiling by Anne Sacks. The roof deck is prime for glamorous get togethers with cement tiling & spectacular views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 RENNIE Avenue have any available units?
338 RENNIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 RENNIE Avenue have?
Some of 338 RENNIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 RENNIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 RENNIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 RENNIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 338 RENNIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 338 RENNIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 RENNIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 338 RENNIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 RENNIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 RENNIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 338 RENNIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 338 RENNIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 RENNIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 RENNIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 RENNIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College