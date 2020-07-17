338 RENNIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Architectural fans will love every inch of this nearly 2300 sq ft, quality crafted home in Venice Beach. In this exclusive subdivision, the 3 bed/2.5 bath single family home features 3 levels of elegant amenities & holds a certified LEED Gold Sustainability Rating. The environmental friendly design includes a solar power system, Nest Thermostat, & top of the line Bosch appliances. From the foundation up, modern beauty is at the center of the gorgeous dwelling. A grand built in bookcase serves as an eye-catching display center. The open kitchen features clean lines & symmetry around a professional stove in a shadowbox-style frame. The nouveau grand staircase leads to the bedrooms, where the master has an en suite bath & a private terrace. Enjoy Grohe bath fixtures & stylish tiling by Anne Sacks. The roof deck is prime for glamorous get togethers with cement tiling & spectacular views.