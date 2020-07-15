338 1/2 N Genesee Ave

Amenities
Bright & Spacious Remodeled 2BD / 1BTH Upper Unit - Property Id: 249095
MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX
Newly remodeled upper unit 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Kitchen has all new stainless steal applianced, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stovetop and microwave. Remodeled bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.This unit has a formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, and crown moldings. parking included.
Washer dryer in unit!
1 year minimum lease $3,250 monthly
Security Deposit: $3,600
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SECOND WEEK OF APRIL 2020!
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249095
Property Id 249095
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5801977)