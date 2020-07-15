338 1/2 N Genesee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Bright & Spacious Remodeled 2BD / 1BTH Upper Unit - Property Id: 249095



MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX

Newly remodeled upper unit 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Kitchen has all new stainless steal applianced, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stovetop and microwave. Remodeled bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.This unit has a formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, and crown moldings. parking included.

Washer dryer in unit!

1 year minimum lease $3,250 monthly

Security Deposit: $3,600

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SECOND WEEK OF APRIL 2020!

Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249095

No Dogs Allowed



