All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
338 1/2 N Genesee Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

338 1/2 N Genesee Ave

338 1/2 N Genesee Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

338 1/2 N Genesee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Bright & Spacious Remodeled 2BD / 1BTH Upper Unit - Property Id: 249095

MELROSE SPANISH STYLE 4-PLEX
Newly remodeled upper unit 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Kitchen has all new stainless steal applianced, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stovetop and microwave. Remodeled bathroom with shower and separate bathtub.This unit has a formal dining room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, French windows, decorative fire place, and crown moldings. parking included.
Washer dryer in unit!
1 year minimum lease $3,250 monthly
Security Deposit: $3,600
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SECOND WEEK OF APRIL 2020!
Please call: (323) 655-1282 for more information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249095
Property Id 249095

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have any available units?
338 1/2 N Genesee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have?
Some of 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
338 1/2 N Genesee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave offers parking.
Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have a pool?
No, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have accessible units?
No, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 1/2 N Genesee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College