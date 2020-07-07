All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

3375 Manning Ave #12

3375 Manning Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3375 Manning Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Be welcomed by this bright, airy, and open one bedroom, one bath, in Cheviot Hills. Swooon! Located on a quiet street off of Palms Blvd, right next to multi-million dollar homes on one side, and EASY transportation access on the other (walk to the Metro and hop on the 10 fwy in seconds!), with remodeled kitchen with granite countertops in combination with refinished hardwood flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don't be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes. It even has new, double-paned windows. They slide right open! No more struggling to get your window open! On-site laundry, 1 parking spot included…. what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It's got that in spades! Only a 5 minute walk the Palms stop on the Metro Expo Line, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to downtown Culver. It's also convenient to access the 405 AND the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot on the Westside. Right down the hill is a shopping center with Vons, Rite Aid, Starbucks and various eateries PLUS some of the best sushi in LA at Sushi Zo.

1BD/1 BA Apartment
Approx 700 Sq ft
Light, Bright and Spacious
Recessed Lights
Refinished Hardwood Throughout
New Double Pane Windows
Garbage Disposal
Kitchen Features Granite Countertop and Gas Stove (Tenant to bring own Fridge)
Pool
Controlled Access Building
On Site Laundry
On Site Manager
Freshly Painted
1 Assigned Parking
Professional Property Management
DETAILS

Available NOW
1 Months' Rent Deposit
Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
1 Parking Space
Laundry On-Site
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have any available units?
3375 Manning Ave #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have?
Some of 3375 Manning Ave #12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Manning Ave #12 currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Manning Ave #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Manning Ave #12 pet-friendly?
No, 3375 Manning Ave #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Manning Ave #12 offers parking.
Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Manning Ave #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have a pool?
Yes, 3375 Manning Ave #12 has a pool.
Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have accessible units?
No, 3375 Manning Ave #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Manning Ave #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 Manning Ave #12 does not have units with dishwashers.

