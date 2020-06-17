3358 Bellota Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

3356 Bellota Way - 3356 Available 07/01/20 Million Dollar View of Los Feliz/Hollywood Hills!!! - THIS UNIT IS UNDER FULL RENOVATION, PLEASE ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR WAITING LIST **Updated photos to come once construction is complete*If you are open to signing a lease prior to construction being complete, we may be able to offer a discount on rent!*



This ONE OF A KIND unit is ideal for anyone wanting to live in the MOST EXCLUSIVE neighborhood in Los Feliz.



Private, Quiet, fully modern and fully updated!

Privately gated property with 1 parking space included!!!



Hardwood Floors throughout the unit! Tiled Kitchen and Bath! New Granite counters! Spa bath! This unit has it ALL!!!



Common Laundry area is included with the latest machines!



Call now to set up a showing and apply today!*



323 660 3600 x302



