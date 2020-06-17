All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3358 Bellota Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3358 Bellota Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3358 Bellota Way

3358 Bellota Way · (323) 660-3600 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3358 Bellota Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3356 Bellota Way - 3356 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
3356 Bellota Way - 3356 Available 07/01/20 Million Dollar View of Los Feliz/Hollywood Hills!!! - THIS UNIT IS UNDER FULL RENOVATION, PLEASE ADD YOUR NAME TO OUR WAITING LIST **Updated photos to come once construction is complete*If you are open to signing a lease prior to construction being complete, we may be able to offer a discount on rent!*

This ONE OF A KIND unit is ideal for anyone wanting to live in the MOST EXCLUSIVE neighborhood in Los Feliz.

Private, Quiet, fully modern and fully updated!
Privately gated property with 1 parking space included!!!

Hardwood Floors throughout the unit! Tiled Kitchen and Bath! New Granite counters! Spa bath! This unit has it ALL!!!

NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS! TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! SPA TUB AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!!

Common Laundry area is included with the latest machines!

Call now to set up a showing and apply today!*

323 660 3600 x302

*RENTAL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*
**SHOWINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE OR CANCELLATION IF CONFIRMATIONS ARE NOT SUBMITTED UPON REQUEST*
**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE**

IF YOU WISH TO ATTEND THIS SHOWING, PLEASE CONFIRM BY CLICKING ON THE "CONTACT US" BUTTON ABOVE AND COMPLETING A GUEST CARD. ON THE GUEST CARD YOU CAN ALSO SUBMIT ANY ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS.
Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, lot size or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Prospective Tenant and/or Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Presented by: Bruce Jay CalBRE# 01154748

(RLNE5472508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Bellota Way have any available units?
3358 Bellota Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 Bellota Way have?
Some of 3358 Bellota Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Bellota Way currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Bellota Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Bellota Way pet-friendly?
No, 3358 Bellota Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3358 Bellota Way offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Bellota Way does offer parking.
Does 3358 Bellota Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Bellota Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Bellota Way have a pool?
No, 3358 Bellota Way does not have a pool.
Does 3358 Bellota Way have accessible units?
No, 3358 Bellota Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Bellota Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Bellota Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3358 Bellota Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity