Los Angeles, CA
3350 ATWATER Avenue
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

3350 ATWATER Avenue

3350 Atwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Atwater Village
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3350 Atwater Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one bedroom bungalow available for rent in Atwater Village! Newly renovated throughout, this adorable unit in a triplex features a light-filled living area with freshly refinished hardwood floors, and kitchen with new quartz countertops, subway tile, stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances + stacking laundry hookups. The hallway leads to an updated bathroom and a bright bedroom with a generous amount of storage. Out back, a private patio provides space for lounging or dining in style, and a gate leads to a large, beautifully landscaped yard space that is shared with other tenants. One car parking space in the driveway is included. All this just a few blocks from all the best Atwater boutiques and restaurants on Glendale Blvd!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have any available units?
3350 ATWATER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have?
Some of 3350 ATWATER Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 ATWATER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3350 ATWATER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 ATWATER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3350 ATWATER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3350 ATWATER Avenue offers parking.
Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 ATWATER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have a pool?
No, 3350 ATWATER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3350 ATWATER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 ATWATER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 ATWATER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
