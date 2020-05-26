3350 ATWATER Avenue

Amenities

Cozy one bedroom bungalow available for rent in Atwater Village! Newly renovated throughout, this adorable unit in a triplex features a light-filled living area with freshly refinished hardwood floors, and kitchen with new quartz countertops, subway tile, stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances + stacking laundry hookups. The hallway leads to an updated bathroom and a bright bedroom with a generous amount of storage. Out back, a private patio provides space for lounging or dining in style, and a gate leads to a large, beautifully landscaped yard space that is shared with other tenants. One car parking space in the driveway is included. All this just a few blocks from all the best Atwater boutiques and restaurants on Glendale Blvd!