Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:59 PM

333 E 104th

333 East 104th Street · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 East 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
A great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property in a convenient location! This property is part of a duplex, only sharing 1 common wall with the other unit, without anyone living above or below you. New paint and carpet throughout the property. 1 bedroom downstairs, master suite upstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups are available inside the house. A large kitchen with wood finished cabinets and granite counter tops. Parking available on the driveway. Close proximity to highways 110 & 105 and public transportation allows for easy commute. The property is also close to grocery stores, shops, and restaurants. Utilities are not included in the rent. Minimum lease period of 1 year. Section 8 housing applicants are welcomed to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 E 104th have any available units?
333 E 104th has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 E 104th have?
Some of 333 E 104th's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 E 104th currently offering any rent specials?
333 E 104th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 E 104th pet-friendly?
No, 333 E 104th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 333 E 104th offer parking?
Yes, 333 E 104th does offer parking.
Does 333 E 104th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 E 104th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 E 104th have a pool?
No, 333 E 104th does not have a pool.
Does 333 E 104th have accessible units?
No, 333 E 104th does not have accessible units.
Does 333 E 104th have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 E 104th does not have units with dishwashers.
