3329 E 4th Street

Amenities
1 Bedroom Semi furnished home in Boyle Heights - Property Id: 97559
Very clean 1 bedroom semi furnished house in Boyle heights. 5 min drive to Downtown LA and 5 minute walk to Gold line subway station. Washer and dryer in unit, tenants have their own parking in fenced area. Very nicely furnished
and maintained. Shared patio and BBQ for entertaining guest. New AC and heating unit with ceiling fans. 1 year lease, Credit check and applications process. Tenant must maintain renters insurance. Close to 5,60 and 101 Freeways.
Michael 951)733-2303 to set up appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97559
Property Id 97559
(RLNE5808577)