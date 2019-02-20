All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3329 E 4th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3329 E 4th Street

3329 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3329 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
1 Bedroom Semi furnished home in Boyle Heights - Property Id: 97559

Very clean 1 bedroom semi furnished house in Boyle heights. 5 min drive to Downtown LA and 5 minute walk to Gold line subway station. Washer and dryer in unit, tenants have their own parking in fenced area. Very nicely furnished

and maintained. Shared patio and BBQ for entertaining guest. New AC and heating unit with ceiling fans. 1 year lease, Credit check and applications process. Tenant must maintain renters insurance. Close to 5,60 and 101 Freeways.
Michael 951)733-2303 to set up appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97559
Property Id 97559

(RLNE5808577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 E 4th Street have any available units?
3329 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 E 4th Street have?
Some of 3329 E 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3329 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3329 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3329 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 3329 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 E 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3329 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3329 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3329 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
