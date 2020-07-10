All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

332 BEIRUT Avenue

332 North Beirut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 North Beirut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move right into this gorgeous contemporary architectural 4 bedroom home steps away from the Via de la Paz bluffs. Spectacular high ceilings create a very light and bright interior with generous living space and an open floor plan. The first floor has a spacious, bright kitchen with Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, living room with fireplace, dining and family room, as well as a full bedroom suite/office with a murphy bed. The second level has a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms that share a bath, and a beautiful second-floor terrace with views of the bluff. The back yard is a true serene oasis with gardens, outdoor fire pit, built-in barbecue, vegetable garden area, and a beautiful fountain. Full-size laundry room with a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have any available units?
332 BEIRUT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have?
Some of 332 BEIRUT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 BEIRUT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
332 BEIRUT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 BEIRUT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 332 BEIRUT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 332 BEIRUT Avenue offers parking.
Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 BEIRUT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have a pool?
No, 332 BEIRUT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 332 BEIRUT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 332 BEIRUT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 BEIRUT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

