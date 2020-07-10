332 BEIRUT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Move right into this gorgeous contemporary architectural 4 bedroom home steps away from the Via de la Paz bluffs. Spectacular high ceilings create a very light and bright interior with generous living space and an open floor plan. The first floor has a spacious, bright kitchen with Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, living room with fireplace, dining and family room, as well as a full bedroom suite/office with a murphy bed. The second level has a beautiful master suite with a large walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms that share a bath, and a beautiful second-floor terrace with views of the bluff. The back yard is a true serene oasis with gardens, outdoor fire pit, built-in barbecue, vegetable garden area, and a beautiful fountain. Full-size laundry room with a 2 car garage.