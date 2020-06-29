3315 Griffith Park Blvd #206

Amenities

Rare Condo Vacancy in Los Feliz! - Spacious condo in the Los Feliz area comes with 2 parking spaces in a gated building, Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, dining room, two balconies that come out of living room and master bedroom.



This unit includes Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave all black and stainless steel. Washer and dryer units included with lease.

Balcony in kitchen as well. Central air and heat system. Walk in closet in master bedroom and closets everywhere!



Storage above parking area. Elevator, community Jacuzzi and yard!



You are in the ideal spot if you work in Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank or even from Home! Seconds away from the 5, 101 and 210 freeways!



You are a stone's throw away from the Los Feliz Village and countless shops and restaurants!!!



This is a rare opportunity for the area, act now before it's too late!



