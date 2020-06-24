All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

3301 James M Wood Blvd

3301 W James M. Wood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3301 W James M. Wood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
community garden
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedrooms offered.
Spacious, remodeled, and ready for move-in!

As the name suggests, the atmosphere in Korea town is heavily influenced by Korean culture, and it is a favorite destination among foodies city-wide for its endless selection of authentic Korean restaurants. But the community has a much more diverse character than that: The broad range of cultural influences is exemplified in landmarks like the synagogue/contemporary art gallery of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the Latin fusion cuisine of Roy Chois restaurants, and the popular German/Korean/Hawaiian tinged gastropub, Biergarten.

As one of the most popular sections of LA during Hollywoods golden age, many historic buildings, bars, and restaurants have been preserved or restored to transport patrons to another timein fact, the interiors of several local eateries were used as locations for the 1960s-set TV series, Mad Men.

(RLNE3499194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have any available units?
3301 James M Wood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have?
Some of 3301 James M Wood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 James M Wood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3301 James M Wood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 James M Wood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 James M Wood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd offer parking?
No, 3301 James M Wood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 James M Wood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have a pool?
No, 3301 James M Wood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3301 James M Wood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 James M Wood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 James M Wood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
