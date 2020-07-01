328 North ALFRED Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely redone chick 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home just steps away from the Beverly Center and Melrose Place and a few minutes drive to Beverly Hills & Cedars Sinai Medical Center. This home boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space, high ceiling, brand new kitchen with breakfast area, high-end SS appliances, 2 fireplaces, formal dining room perfect to host dinner parties, central HVAC & inside laundry area. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet. Located on the second floor of a 2 story duplex and spans the entire second-floor footprint of the building. The property is gated for privacy & beautifully landscaped. The downstairs unit is also available for lease. Both units come tastefully furnished and are move-in ready. All you need to bring is your clothes and toothbrush. Flexible lease terms are available (31+ days minimum), subject to higher rents. The unit may also be delivered partially furnished or unfurnished.