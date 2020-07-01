All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 328 North ALFRED Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
328 North ALFRED Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

328 North ALFRED Street

328 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

328 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely redone chick 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home just steps away from the Beverly Center and Melrose Place and a few minutes drive to Beverly Hills & Cedars Sinai Medical Center. This home boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space, high ceiling, brand new kitchen with breakfast area, high-end SS appliances, 2 fireplaces, formal dining room perfect to host dinner parties, central HVAC & inside laundry area. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet. Located on the second floor of a 2 story duplex and spans the entire second-floor footprint of the building. The property is gated for privacy & beautifully landscaped. The downstairs unit is also available for lease. Both units come tastefully furnished and are move-in ready. All you need to bring is your clothes and toothbrush. Flexible lease terms are available (31+ days minimum), subject to higher rents. The unit may also be delivered partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 North ALFRED Street have any available units?
328 North ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 North ALFRED Street have?
Some of 328 North ALFRED Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 North ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 North ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 North ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 North ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 328 North ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 North ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 328 North ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 North ALFRED Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 North ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 328 North ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 North ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 328 North ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 North ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 North ALFRED Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College