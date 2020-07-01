328 North ALFRED Street

Amenities
Completely redone chick 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home just steps away from the Beverly Center and Melrose Place and a few minutes drive to Beverly Hills & Cedars Sinai Medical Center. This home boasts over 1,800 square feet of living space, high ceiling, brand new kitchen with breakfast area, high-end SS appliances, 2 fireplaces, formal dining room perfect to host dinner parties, central HVAC & inside laundry area. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet. Located on the second floor of a 2 story duplex and spans the entire second-floor footprint of the building. The property is gated for privacy & beautifully landscaped. The downstairs unit is also available for lease. Both units come tastefully furnished and are move-in ready. All you need to bring is your clothes and toothbrush. Flexible lease terms are available (31+ days minimum), subject to higher rents. The unit may also be delivered partially furnished or unfurnished.