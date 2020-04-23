All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3260 Military Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3260 Military Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

3260 Military Avenue

3260 Military Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3260 Military Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This generously converted single story residence on the ever-popular LA westside will help keep your options open. The Palms community is a great residential location with easy freeway access to both I-10 and I-405, plus a quick 5-minute drive to the Palms Station on the Metro Expo Line. Main living area room opens to patio and backyard for entertaining guests. Kitchen includes dining area for six. Bedroom #1 has plenty of extra space and two closets; #2 has a walk-in closet and corner windows with a front yard view; #3 window also faces the front; #4 is spacious enough to add a sectional sofa, with corner windows facing the backyard; #5 is a converted living area with corner windows and a front yard view. Bathroom #1 has a tub shower combo; bathroom #2 just off the main living area. Driveway access to detached garage, with washer and dryer and extra storage, plus wonderful backyard with patios, gardens and fruit trees! Plenty of shopping, retail and eateries, multiple parks and recreation centers close by.And walking distance to Clover Ave Elementary School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Military Avenue have any available units?
3260 Military Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Military Avenue have?
Some of 3260 Military Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Military Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Military Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Military Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3260 Military Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3260 Military Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Military Avenue offers parking.
Does 3260 Military Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 Military Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Military Avenue have a pool?
No, 3260 Military Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Military Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3260 Military Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Military Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 Military Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College