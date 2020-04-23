3260 Military Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This generously converted single story residence on the ever-popular LA westside will help keep your options open. The Palms community is a great residential location with easy freeway access to both I-10 and I-405, plus a quick 5-minute drive to the Palms Station on the Metro Expo Line. Main living area room opens to patio and backyard for entertaining guests. Kitchen includes dining area for six. Bedroom #1 has plenty of extra space and two closets; #2 has a walk-in closet and corner windows with a front yard view; #3 window also faces the front; #4 is spacious enough to add a sectional sofa, with corner windows facing the backyard; #5 is a converted living area with corner windows and a front yard view. Bathroom #1 has a tub shower combo; bathroom #2 just off the main living area. Driveway access to detached garage, with washer and dryer and extra storage, plus wonderful backyard with patios, gardens and fruit trees! Plenty of shopping, retail and eateries, multiple parks and recreation centers close by.And walking distance to Clover Ave Elementary School!