325 Culver Blvd 1/2

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Can also be leased Furnished. 1 Bedroom Rental in Playa Del Rey. Enjoy life in the peaceful community of Playa del Rey, situated next to the thriving tech community known as Silicon Beach. Steps from restaurants, cafes, shops and the beach, this location is only three blocks to the sand. Enjoy the amazing sunsets from your indoor/outdoor veranda which faces the Ballona Wetlands and provides a feeling of open space and tranquilty. This property offers the best of the Socal lifestyle! Head out your door to the scenic beach bike path or take a leisurely stroll along the Ballona Wetlands. Or, stroll down to the Marina Jetty to watch the sailboats unfurling in the wind.