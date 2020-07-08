All apartments in Los Angeles
325 Culver Blvd 1/2

325 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

325 Culver Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Can also be leased Furnished. 1 Bedroom Rental in Playa Del Rey. Enjoy life in the peaceful community of Playa del Rey, situated next to the thriving tech community known as Silicon Beach. Steps from restaurants, cafes, shops and the beach, this location is only three blocks to the sand. Enjoy the amazing sunsets from your indoor/outdoor veranda which faces the Ballona Wetlands and provides a feeling of open space and tranquilty. This property offers the best of the Socal lifestyle! Head out your door to the scenic beach bike path or take a leisurely stroll along the Ballona Wetlands. Or, stroll down to the Marina Jetty to watch the sailboats unfurling in the wind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have any available units?
325 Culver Blvd 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
325 Culver Blvd 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 offer parking?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have a pool?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Culver Blvd 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

