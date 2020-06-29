325 ARNAZ Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking guest parking

Gorgeous turnkey condo in prime location, close to trendy 3rd Street, Robertson Blvd. and world class restaurants and shopping. Light and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit with stunning upgrades and only 1 common wall. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, beautiful mosaic tile backsplash, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. Open living and dining areas with exquisite brand new floors, fireplace and generous balcony. Great master suite with large walk in closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Recessed lights. Brand new paint and carpets. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Newer building with guest parking, security cameras and fitness center