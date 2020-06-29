All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

325 ARNAZ Drive

325 Arnaz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Arnaz Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
Gorgeous turnkey condo in prime location, close to trendy 3rd Street, Robertson Blvd. and world class restaurants and shopping. Light and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit with stunning upgrades and only 1 common wall. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, beautiful mosaic tile backsplash, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. Open living and dining areas with exquisite brand new floors, fireplace and generous balcony. Great master suite with large walk in closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Recessed lights. Brand new paint and carpets. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Newer building with guest parking, security cameras and fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 ARNAZ Drive have any available units?
325 ARNAZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 ARNAZ Drive have?
Some of 325 ARNAZ Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 ARNAZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 ARNAZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 ARNAZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 ARNAZ Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 325 ARNAZ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 ARNAZ Drive offers parking.
Does 325 ARNAZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 ARNAZ Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 ARNAZ Drive have a pool?
No, 325 ARNAZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 ARNAZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 ARNAZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 ARNAZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 ARNAZ Drive has units with dishwashers.
