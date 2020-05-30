3249 BENNETT Drive

Amenities

Capturing the most elegant era of Hollywood Hills architecture, this circa 1920's Spanish is the perfect hideaway. Originally built for special effects legend, Clarence Champagne, the timeless design has been thoughtfully updated to satisfy today's contemporary living. Lined w/ period details, this home enjoys hardwood and tile floors, arched walkways, a custom home theatre, serene treetop vistas, chef's kitchen with traditional encaustic Granada Tile work, custom hot tub, and a setting reminiscent of classic Los Angeles. Take in stunning views of Hollywood's iconic Wisdom Tree from the living room and master suite. Gated and private behind a wall of Bougainvillea, this street to street lot creates a feeling of your own European compound. Brilliantly located near major studios, LA's coveted hiking trails & vantage points, and the best nightlife in town. Lush landscaping, a rich history, an attached guest casita and ample parking make this Hollywood Hills gem an incredible find.