Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

3249 BENNETT Drive

3249 Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3249 Bennett Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Capturing the most elegant era of Hollywood Hills architecture, this circa 1920's Spanish is the perfect hideaway. Originally built for special effects legend, Clarence Champagne, the timeless design has been thoughtfully updated to satisfy today's contemporary living. Lined w/ period details, this home enjoys hardwood and tile floors, arched walkways, a custom home theatre, serene treetop vistas, chef's kitchen with traditional encaustic Granada Tile work, custom hot tub, and a setting reminiscent of classic Los Angeles. Take in stunning views of Hollywood's iconic Wisdom Tree from the living room and master suite. Gated and private behind a wall of Bougainvillea, this street to street lot creates a feeling of your own European compound. Brilliantly located near major studios, LA's coveted hiking trails & vantage points, and the best nightlife in town. Lush landscaping, a rich history, an attached guest casita and ample parking make this Hollywood Hills gem an incredible find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 BENNETT Drive have any available units?
3249 BENNETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 BENNETT Drive have?
Some of 3249 BENNETT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 BENNETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3249 BENNETT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 BENNETT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3249 BENNETT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3249 BENNETT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3249 BENNETT Drive offers parking.
Does 3249 BENNETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 BENNETT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 BENNETT Drive have a pool?
No, 3249 BENNETT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3249 BENNETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3249 BENNETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 BENNETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 BENNETT Drive has units with dishwashers.
