3240 McManus Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private home in the heart of Culver Citys Art District. 3bd Home & Separate Guest House. Renovated throughout. Central Air. - Current residents are moving out on November 1st. Will show with 24 hour notice to current residents. Please do not disturb residents.



This property has been beautifully re-modeled and offers a very private yard, 3 bedroom / 2bath main house with an attached guest house with complete kitchen, bath, private entrance and laundry room.



Main house has bamboo hardwood floors, custom paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, central Air/Heat, alarm system, in-wall speakers, flat screen TV mounts. Large living room and formal dining room. The spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen comes with a Viking 6 burner stove, a double door refrigerator, Corian counter-tops, 2 ovens, 2 garbage disposals, wine fridge and a Miele dishwasher. Indoor laundry room with stack-able LG washer and dryer. The Master Suite comes with a large walk-in closet, an elegant master bath, and it has french doors that open out onto serene and inviting yard!



The Guest House features hardwood floors and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range (stove/oven). The bathroom is beautifully done with tile and it has an inviting Jacuzzi tub. The house also has an outdoor shower and separate laundry room with a stack-able washer/dryer!



Landscaped backyard comes with a greenhouse, a large detached storage shed to be used as a workshop and to keep bikes, tools, wine, etc. There is a patio with paving stones, and a gated front yard with patio furniture; perfect for entertaining or for those lazy summer nights. Landlord pays for gardening service. One parking space in driveway. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



In the Heart of Culver City's Art District! First class restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Walk to Downtown Culver City, Helms Bakery District, The Platform Mall and McManus Park. Take in city and coastal views with a visit to Culver City Stairs or a bike ride on Ballona Creek Bike Path at McManus Park to Marina Del Rey, Venice, Hermosa Beach and beyond. Hop on the Expo and head to Downtown LA, Santa Monica or Hollywood Bowl! Close to all!



Disclosure: fireplace is non-operational and shouldn't be used.



PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.



