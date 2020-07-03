All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3240 McManus Ave

3240 Mcmanus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3240 Mcmanus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private home in the heart of Culver Citys Art District. 3bd Home & Separate Guest House. Renovated throughout. Central Air. - Current residents are moving out on November 1st. Will show with 24 hour notice to current residents. Please do not disturb residents.

This property has been beautifully re-modeled and offers a very private yard, 3 bedroom / 2bath main house with an attached guest house with complete kitchen, bath, private entrance and laundry room.

Main house has bamboo hardwood floors, custom paint, plantation shutters, crown molding, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, central Air/Heat, alarm system, in-wall speakers, flat screen TV mounts. Large living room and formal dining room. The spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen comes with a Viking 6 burner stove, a double door refrigerator, Corian counter-tops, 2 ovens, 2 garbage disposals, wine fridge and a Miele dishwasher. Indoor laundry room with stack-able LG washer and dryer. The Master Suite comes with a large walk-in closet, an elegant master bath, and it has french doors that open out onto serene and inviting yard!

The Guest House features hardwood floors and a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range (stove/oven). The bathroom is beautifully done with tile and it has an inviting Jacuzzi tub. The house also has an outdoor shower and separate laundry room with a stack-able washer/dryer!

Landscaped backyard comes with a greenhouse, a large detached storage shed to be used as a workshop and to keep bikes, tools, wine, etc. There is a patio with paving stones, and a gated front yard with patio furniture; perfect for entertaining or for those lazy summer nights. Landlord pays for gardening service. One parking space in driveway. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.

In the Heart of Culver City's Art District! First class restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Walk to Downtown Culver City, Helms Bakery District, The Platform Mall and McManus Park. Take in city and coastal views with a visit to Culver City Stairs or a bike ride on Ballona Creek Bike Path at McManus Park to Marina Del Rey, Venice, Hermosa Beach and beyond. Hop on the Expo and head to Downtown LA, Santa Monica or Hollywood Bowl! Close to all!

Disclosure: fireplace is non-operational and shouldn't be used.

PLEASE NOTE: This is a No Smoking property.

**********************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE1860892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 McManus Ave have any available units?
3240 McManus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 McManus Ave have?
Some of 3240 McManus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 McManus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3240 McManus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 McManus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3240 McManus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3240 McManus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3240 McManus Ave offers parking.
Does 3240 McManus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 McManus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 McManus Ave have a pool?
No, 3240 McManus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3240 McManus Ave have accessible units?
No, 3240 McManus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 McManus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 McManus Ave has units with dishwashers.

