All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3230 N Eastern Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3230 N Eastern Ave 1
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3230 N Eastern Ave 1

3230 N Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3230 N Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Eastside Vista - Property Id: 128838

**Viewings this Sunday 9/15 11am - 12pm** Modern living in the up-and-coming east side. Centrally located with a short commute to Downtown, Pasadena, Cal State LA, Dodger Stadium and many other major entertainment venues. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and more. This open concept, floor level, totally renovated unit comes freshly painted with new granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, new gas range stove (with oven), new electrical and water fixtures, and new modern flooring throughout. Unit is featured in a small, cozy complex of only 4 residential units. Each unit also comes with its own outdoor space and private parking available. Too many amenities and upgrades to list! A must see!

Photos shown are of model unit, available apartment for rent will vary slightly.

Apply in person or online here:

https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/128838

Please check the email you provide for future details and messages.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128838p
Property Id 128838

(RLNE5149657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have any available units?
3230 N Eastern Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have?
Some of 3230 N Eastern Ave 1's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3230 N Eastern Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 N Eastern Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College