Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

3213 BENNETT Drive

3213 Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Bennett Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills sits this private, updated & re-imagined 2 bedroom California ranch home w/ dual yards and canyon views. The front has a fenced in grassy area, perfect for pets or enjoying those sunny days. The rear has an elevated yard, ideal for outdoor dining or stargazing. Enter into the updated living room w/ fireplace, followed by the dining room & kitchen. The kitchen features all new cabinets, SS appliances & breakfast bar. The master features an en-suite bathroom, custom cabinetry in the closet & a sliding door leading to the back. Other features include updated electrical, new windows/doors, flooring, LED lighting, bathrooms, NEST Thermostat, Heat/AC, rebuilt garage, new fencing, landscaping, new water heater, and much more. Close to the studios, Hollywood Bowl, easy access to the city/valley, and within the Valley View Elementary District. Bring your luggage and move right into this gorgeous, turn-key property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 BENNETT Drive have any available units?
3213 BENNETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 BENNETT Drive have?
Some of 3213 BENNETT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 BENNETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3213 BENNETT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 BENNETT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 BENNETT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3213 BENNETT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3213 BENNETT Drive offers parking.
Does 3213 BENNETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 BENNETT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 BENNETT Drive have a pool?
No, 3213 BENNETT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3213 BENNETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3213 BENNETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 BENNETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 BENNETT Drive has units with dishwashers.
