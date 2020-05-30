3213 BENNETT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills sits this private, updated & re-imagined 2 bedroom California ranch home w/ dual yards and canyon views. The front has a fenced in grassy area, perfect for pets or enjoying those sunny days. The rear has an elevated yard, ideal for outdoor dining or stargazing. Enter into the updated living room w/ fireplace, followed by the dining room & kitchen. The kitchen features all new cabinets, SS appliances & breakfast bar. The master features an en-suite bathroom, custom cabinetry in the closet & a sliding door leading to the back. Other features include updated electrical, new windows/doors, flooring, LED lighting, bathrooms, NEST Thermostat, Heat/AC, rebuilt garage, new fencing, landscaping, new water heater, and much more. Close to the studios, Hollywood Bowl, easy access to the city/valley, and within the Valley View Elementary District. Bring your luggage and move right into this gorgeous, turn-key property.