3213 BENNETT Drive

Amenities
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills sits this private, updated & re-imagined 2 bedroom California ranch home w/ dual yards and canyon views. The front has a fenced in grassy area, perfect for pets or enjoying those sunny days. The rear has an elevated yard, ideal for outdoor dining or stargazing. Enter into the updated living room w/ fireplace, followed by the dining room & kitchen. The kitchen features all new cabinets, SS appliances & breakfast bar. The master features an en-suite bathroom, custom cabinetry in the closet & a sliding door leading to the back. Other features include updated electrical, new windows/doors, flooring, LED lighting, bathrooms, NEST Thermostat, Heat/AC, rebuilt garage, new fencing, landscaping, new water heater, and much more. Close to the studios, Hollywood Bowl, easy access to the city/valley, and within the Valley View Elementary District. Bring your luggage and move right into this gorgeous, turn-key property.