Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

3203 Rowena Ave

3203 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Appealing, unfurnished, 1,963-square-foot, single-family home with 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms located on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floor throughout, big windows with blinds, skylights, and a fireplace. The homey kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and smooth granite countertop. Appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, table, built-in microwave, and dishwasher are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. Its spacious and comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets. The neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, two stand-up sink wash, vanity, and shower stall. There are in-unit washer and dryer along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and electric heating.

The exterior has an awesome yard and balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R. The yard must be taken care of by the renter. Theres also a garden shed in front of the kitchen outside.

This home comes with a double car garage and storage area of approximately 40 x 50. It has accessibility thru the alley.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

And no smoking, please.

Tenant pays for the electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, watering the plants, and landscaping.

The landlord's responsible utilities: gardener (who will cut the grass, trees, but not watering the plants, there are already automatic sprinklers installed).

Walk Score: 75

3203 Rowena Avenue has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: William Mulholland Memorial, Sunnynook River Park. and Silver Lake Reservoir.

Nearby Schools:
Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 10/10
Thomas Starr King Middle School - 1.13 miles, 7/10
John Marshall Senior High School - 0.31 miles, 8/10
Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

