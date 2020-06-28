3203 Rowena Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Appealing, unfurnished, 1,963-square-foot, single-family home with 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms located on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features polished hardwood floor throughout, big windows with blinds, skylights, and a fireplace. The homey kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and smooth granite countertop. Appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, table, built-in microwave, and dishwasher are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. Its spacious and comfy bedrooms have large built-in closets. The neat bathrooms are furnished with flush toilets, two stand-up sink wash, vanity, and shower stall. There are in-unit washer and dryer along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and electric heating.



The exterior has an awesome yard and balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R. The yard must be taken care of by the renter. Theres also a garden shed in front of the kitchen outside.



This home comes with a double car garage and storage area of approximately 40 x 50. It has accessibility thru the alley.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



And no smoking, please.



Tenant pays for the electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, watering the plants, and landscaping.



The landlord's responsible utilities: gardener (who will cut the grass, trees, but not watering the plants, there are already automatic sprinklers installed).



Walk Score: 75



Nearby parks: William Mulholland Memorial, Sunnynook River Park. and Silver Lake Reservoir.



Nearby Schools:

Ivanhoe Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 10/10

Thomas Starr King Middle School - 1.13 miles, 7/10

John Marshall Senior High School - 0.31 miles, 8/10

Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.73 miles, 8/10



