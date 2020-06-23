3174 Verdugo Place

Amenities
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. It boasts easy access to downtown Glendale as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. Inside, the unit boasts durable tiled flooring throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space and features ceiling fans for climate control. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park
Nearby Schools:
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 9/10
Allesandro Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10
Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.72 miles, 7/10
Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.58 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
