Los Angeles, CA
3174 Verdugo Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3174 Verdugo Place

3174 N Verdugo Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3174 N Verdugo Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. It boasts easy access to downtown Glendale as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. Inside, the unit boasts durable tiled flooring throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space and features ceiling fans for climate control. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park

Nearby Schools:
Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 9/10
Allesandro Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10
Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.72 miles, 7/10
Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.58 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4568102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3174 Verdugo Place have any available units?
3174 Verdugo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3174 Verdugo Place have?
Some of 3174 Verdugo Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3174 Verdugo Place currently offering any rent specials?
3174 Verdugo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3174 Verdugo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3174 Verdugo Place is pet friendly.
Does 3174 Verdugo Place offer parking?
No, 3174 Verdugo Place does not offer parking.
Does 3174 Verdugo Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3174 Verdugo Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3174 Verdugo Place have a pool?
No, 3174 Verdugo Place does not have a pool.
Does 3174 Verdugo Place have accessible units?
No, 3174 Verdugo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3174 Verdugo Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3174 Verdugo Place has units with dishwashers.
