3174 Verdugo Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in in the Glassell Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. It boasts easy access to downtown Glendale as it is a mere fourteen-minute drive from the property. Inside, the unit boasts durable tiled flooring throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space and features ceiling fans for climate control. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Rio de Los Angeles State Park State Recreational Area, Verdugo Recreation Center and Marsh Park



Nearby Schools:

Renaissance Arts Academy - 0.33 miles, 9/10

Allesandro Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10

Alliance Leichtman-Levine Family Foundation Environmental Science High - 0.72 miles, 7/10

Celerity Octavia Charter School - 0.58 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

685 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

28 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

90/91 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

94 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4568102)