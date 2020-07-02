3163 La Suvida Drive

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Lake Hollywood Knolls, this stunning, solar-powered traditional is nestled in a tree lined corner surrounded by a picket fence. Spacious and perfect for entertaining, you’ll enjoy the easy flows from the large living room with fireplace to the formal dining room and bright kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen features Sub Zero fridge, Viking range, Calcutta Gold marble counters, and gorgeous walnut island. The master bedroom suite is located on the main floor with an attached office, nursery or sitting area and unique hotel style bathroom with views of the private yard. Downstairs bedroom can convert to nursery/home office. Upstairs there are 3 more bedrooms, all with tree top views. Hardwood floors, stunning Walker Zanger tile and details throughout combine function with character and style. Beautifully landscaped with fruiting citrus trees, the grassy yard and private outdoor dining area off the kitchen are ideal for enjoying Southern California living. This home is fully-equipped, with smart thermostats, new HVAC, designer finishes and so much more. Close to Universal, incredible shopping, restaurants, and other essentials, with easy access to the city. Amazing trails nearby with Lake Hollywood Reservoir, a peaceful place to admire the iconic Hollywood sign. Located in the highly rated Valley View Elementary district.