All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3163 La Suvida Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3163 La Suvida Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

3163 La Suvida Drive

3163 La Suvida Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3163 La Suvida Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in the prestigious Lake Hollywood Knolls, this stunning, solar-powered traditional is nestled in a tree lined corner surrounded by a picket fence. Spacious and perfect for entertaining, you’ll enjoy the easy flows from the large living room with fireplace to the formal dining room and bright kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen features Sub Zero fridge, Viking range, Calcutta Gold marble counters, and gorgeous walnut island. The master bedroom suite is located on the main floor with an attached office, nursery or sitting area and unique hotel style bathroom with views of the private yard. Downstairs bedroom can convert to nursery/home office. Upstairs there are 3 more bedrooms, all with tree top views. Hardwood floors, stunning Walker Zanger tile and details throughout combine function with character and style. Beautifully landscaped with fruiting citrus trees, the grassy yard and private outdoor dining area off the kitchen are ideal for enjoying Southern California living. This home is fully-equipped, with smart thermostats, new HVAC, designer finishes and so much more. Close to Universal, incredible shopping, restaurants, and other essentials, with easy access to the city. Amazing trails nearby with Lake Hollywood Reservoir, a peaceful place to admire the iconic Hollywood sign. Located in the highly rated Valley View Elementary district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 La Suvida Drive have any available units?
3163 La Suvida Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3163 La Suvida Drive have?
Some of 3163 La Suvida Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 La Suvida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3163 La Suvida Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 La Suvida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3163 La Suvida Drive offer parking?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3163 La Suvida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 La Suvida Drive have a pool?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3163 La Suvida Drive have accessible units?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 La Suvida Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3163 La Suvida Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College