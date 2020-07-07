All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3160 James M Wood Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3160 James M Wood Blvd
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

3160 James M Wood Blvd

3160 James M Wood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3160 James M Wood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away on a nice residential street in Koreatown you\'ll find this sleek modern apartment building. Create your own slice of cool. This place knows what\'s up. In the heart of where it\'s most happening, it delivers. A bold modern bathroom to croon Ella Fitzgerald to yourself in the shower. Lots of windows to bring in the light and elevate the mood and of course a killer kitchen for slinging some superb grub. It\'s hard to deny the rhythm of the neighborhood. So why fight it? Put a little bounce in that step and join in the beat. For a pick me up head over to The Line for some java and lose yourself in conversation with fellow caffeine hunters. This time the topic is who invented Rock \'n Roll. The table next to you says Little Richard is responsible while the table across claims it was Chuck Berry. You agree that they certainly defined the genre and were responsible for its heart. Then you throw the haymaker and inform them that Sister Rosetta Tharpe is the Queen of Rock \'n Roll. You all hit it off and decide to meet up at The Wiltern later for a show. Why not it\'s right in the neighborhood. In the meantime, you\'re hungry. With so much to choose from like Monty\'s Goodburger it can be a tough choice. You decide on BCD Tofu House for a big heaping bowl of meat-free delight. With a full belly you jump on the metro and take in a museum or two. After a bit of pontificating about art, you head over to The Normandie Club for a cocktail before the show. This is your life now, you cool cat you. All thanks to a sleek modern apartment building tucked away on a nice residential street in Koreatown. Pets considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have any available units?
3160 James M Wood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3160 James M Wood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3160 James M Wood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 James M Wood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3160 James M Wood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd offer parking?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have a pool?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 James M Wood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 James M Wood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College