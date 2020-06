Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking valet service

Rare opportunity to live in the historic and elegant Country Club Manor. Elegantly appointed, large 2 bedroom unit with 1.5 beautifully remodeled new baths. Updated kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, gas oven/cooktop, and wine fridge, hardwood floors redone. The second bedroom could be used as an office or den. Eastern exposure affords views to the elegant gardens and ensures quiet repose. This is a 24-hour, full-service building with valet parking.