3142 Brookdale Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

3142 Brookdale Rd.

3142 Brookdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3142 Brookdale Road, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Studio City estate w/pool, views, guest house + more! (3142 Brookdale) - Stunning Studio City estate, available for lease! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/main house (3BR + 2BA) + guest suite (1BR + 1BA); living room w/fireplace + built-ins; family room; formal dining room w/fireplace; spacious kitchen w/center island + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher); master bedroom w/full bath, fireplace + French doors to backyard; sky lights + recessed lighting throughout; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; inside laundry room w/stacked washer + dryer; backyard w/pool + patio for entertaining; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5611010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have any available units?
3142 Brookdale Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have?
Some of 3142 Brookdale Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Brookdale Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Brookdale Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Brookdale Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 Brookdale Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Brookdale Rd. offers parking.
Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 Brookdale Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 3142 Brookdale Rd. has a pool.
Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3142 Brookdale Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Brookdale Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Brookdale Rd. has units with dishwashers.

