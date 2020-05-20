3142 Brookdale Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Studio City estate w/pool, views, guest house + more! (3142 Brookdale) - Stunning Studio City estate, available for lease! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/main house (3BR + 2BA) + guest suite (1BR + 1BA); living room w/fireplace + built-ins; family room; formal dining room w/fireplace; spacious kitchen w/center island + appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher); master bedroom w/full bath, fireplace + French doors to backyard; sky lights + recessed lighting throughout; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; inside laundry room w/stacked washer + dryer; backyard w/pool + patio for entertaining; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5611010)