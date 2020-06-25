All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3137 Kelton Ave.

3137 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Spanish Style Home in Prime Westside Neighborhood - This Spanish-style charmer is a lovely property in great neighborhood, featuring basic updates mixed in with original character. Hardwood floors, built-ins, pool. Near National and Overland, 405/10 intersection. South of Westwood Village and UCLA. Walkable to Trader Joe's, VONS and MetroRail. 3-miles east of Venice Beach. Palms Middle and Clover Elementary Schools nearby. Back Studio is not included in rent and is for occasional use by the owner.

(RLNE5132494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have any available units?
3137 Kelton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3137 Kelton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Kelton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Kelton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Kelton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. offer parking?
No, 3137 Kelton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Kelton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3137 Kelton Ave. has a pool.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3137 Kelton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Kelton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Kelton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Kelton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
