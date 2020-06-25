3137 Kelton Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Spanish Style Home in Prime Westside Neighborhood - This Spanish-style charmer is a lovely property in great neighborhood, featuring basic updates mixed in with original character. Hardwood floors, built-ins, pool. Near National and Overland, 405/10 intersection. South of Westwood Village and UCLA. Walkable to Trader Joe's, VONS and MetroRail. 3-miles east of Venice Beach. Palms Middle and Clover Elementary Schools nearby. Back Studio is not included in rent and is for occasional use by the owner.



(RLNE5132494)