3108 washington Boulevard

This is spectacularly updated fully furnished apartment with air conditioning is an upstairs, corner unit w/ keyless entry. There is a laundry room on site and there is no cost to use it. There is a smart tv in each room with access to Netflix & Hulu. This apartment is located on a popular & busy street, half a block from Washington blvd and Abbot Kinney. It is 1.25 miles from the Venice Pier and the Boardwalk. There are many options for a variety of restaurants and bars all around this apartment! No expense spared in making this the perfect long or short term home.