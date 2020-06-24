All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

3108 washington Boulevard

3108 W Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3108 W Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
key fob access
This is spectacularly updated fully furnished apartment with air conditioning is an upstairs, corner unit w/ keyless entry. There is a laundry room on site and there is no cost to use it. There is a smart tv in each room with access to Netflix & Hulu. This apartment is located on a popular & busy street, half a block from Washington blvd and Abbot Kinney. It is 1.25 miles from the Venice Pier and the Boardwalk. There are many options for a variety of restaurants and bars all around this apartment! No expense spared in making this the perfect long or short term home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 washington Boulevard have any available units?
3108 washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3108 washington Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3108 washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3108 washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3108 washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3108 washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
