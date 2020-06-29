All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

3099 ELLINGTON Drive

3099 Ellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3099 Ellington Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
sauna
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
sauna
Dreamers, this is an excellent opportunity to envision yourself in this enchanting property that was once part of the John Barrymore estate. This private half acre piece of land is romantic and timeless with a lush and private landscape. The current Tudor-style home is full of charm and character with a lovely kitchen, peaceful den, open living room with a fireplace, and a storybook second story master suite with sweeping views of the property from multiple outdoor decks. Three bedrooms, two baths with approximately 2142 sq ft. on a near 22,000 sq ft lot plus a sauna in the master bath! This is an incredibly rare opportunity. New price reduction for 2 year lease! 1 year lease still available for only $500 more monthly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have any available units?
3099 ELLINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have?
Some of 3099 ELLINGTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3099 ELLINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3099 ELLINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3099 ELLINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive offer parking?
No, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3099 ELLINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3099 ELLINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
