3099 ELLINGTON Drive

Dreamers, this is an excellent opportunity to envision yourself in this enchanting property that was once part of the John Barrymore estate. This private half acre piece of land is romantic and timeless with a lush and private landscape. The current Tudor-style home is full of charm and character with a lovely kitchen, peaceful den, open living room with a fireplace, and a storybook second story master suite with sweeping views of the property from multiple outdoor decks. Three bedrooms, two baths with approximately 2142 sq ft. on a near 22,000 sq ft lot plus a sauna in the master bath! This is an incredibly rare opportunity. New price reduction for 2 year lease! 1 year lease still available for only $500 more monthly!