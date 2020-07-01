All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

3061 South ROBERTSON

3061 Robertson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3061 Robertson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have any available units?
3061 South ROBERTSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3061 South ROBERTSON currently offering any rent specials?
3061 South ROBERTSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3061 South ROBERTSON pet-friendly?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON offer parking?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not offer parking.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have a pool?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not have a pool.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have accessible units?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not have accessible units.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3061 South ROBERTSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 3061 South ROBERTSON does not have units with air conditioning.

