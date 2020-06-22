3049 S Kerckhoff Avenue

Amenities

Views! Views! Don't Miss this Sensational Point Fermin Beach Lifestyle with Breathtaking Ocean, Harbor and Light House Views! This Beautifully Remodeled Beach Property has a State of the Art Chef's Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances! The Oversized Light and Bright Living/Dining Area Enjoys a Fireplace and a Balcony Overlooking the Point Fermin Spectacular Views! The 3 Bedroom Floorplan with Upstairs Vaulted Beam Ceilings includes a Spacious Master Suite with its Own Private Balcony. This Amazing Point Fermin Home has a Solar Power System, Tankless Water Heater, Central A/C/Heating, Newer Dual Paned Windows Throughout, Actual Laundry Room with Newer Washer/Dryer, Attractive Outside Patio Furniture including Newer Jenn-Aire Stainless Steel BBQ and a Completely Finished Custom Attached 2 Car Garage with Abundance of Built in Storage!