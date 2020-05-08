3032 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stylish, modern updates and traditional design make this house the perfect place to live the good life. Eclectic desert plantings and DG paths create a tranquil space and buffer from the street in the front garden. The spacious living room is filled with light and leads to a huge eat-in cook's kitchen featuring a professional range, stainless appliances, island with vegetable sink, and a walk-in pantry closet. An enormous covered deck, perfect for grand parties, is just off the kitchen. The en-suite Master opens to a private deck & garden, hedged for privacy from the guest house (leased separately). The second bedroom is light & bright with a large closet. Central heat & air, updated electrical & plumbing, and spa tub add comfort and functionality. Just blocks from the Atwater Village scene, and even closer to the up-and-coming scene on Fletcher, minutes from DTLA, Burbank, and all studios, you can't hope for a sweeter spot and a more practical nest.