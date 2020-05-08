3032 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities
Stylish, modern updates and traditional design make this house the perfect place to live the good life. Eclectic desert plantings and DG paths create a tranquil space and buffer from the street in the front garden. The spacious living room is filled with light and leads to a huge eat-in cook's kitchen featuring a professional range, stainless appliances, island with vegetable sink, and a walk-in pantry closet. An enormous covered deck, perfect for grand parties, is just off the kitchen. The en-suite Master opens to a private deck & garden, hedged for privacy from the guest house (leased separately). The second bedroom is light & bright with a large closet. Central heat & air, updated electrical & plumbing, and spa tub add comfort and functionality. Just blocks from the Atwater Village scene, and even closer to the up-and-coming scene on Fletcher, minutes from DTLA, Burbank, and all studios, you can't hope for a sweeter spot and a more practical nest.