Los Angeles, CA
3032 GLENHURST Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

3032 GLENHURST Avenue

3032 Glenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Glenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stylish, modern updates and traditional design make this house the perfect place to live the good life. Eclectic desert plantings and DG paths create a tranquil space and buffer from the street in the front garden. The spacious living room is filled with light and leads to a huge eat-in cook's kitchen featuring a professional range, stainless appliances, island with vegetable sink, and a walk-in pantry closet. An enormous covered deck, perfect for grand parties, is just off the kitchen. The en-suite Master opens to a private deck & garden, hedged for privacy from the guest house (leased separately). The second bedroom is light & bright with a large closet. Central heat & air, updated electrical & plumbing, and spa tub add comfort and functionality. Just blocks from the Atwater Village scene, and even closer to the up-and-coming scene on Fletcher, minutes from DTLA, Burbank, and all studios, you can't hope for a sweeter spot and a more practical nest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3032 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3032 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3032 GLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 GLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
