3022 E 4th Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

3022 E 4th Street

3022 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3022 East 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
4 bd / 2 ba House in Boyle Heights w/ huge private yard ready for move in! 12 month lease - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!

Location:
3022 E 4th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90063

Rental Info:
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home: $3,895 per month
Deposit: $5,000
Lease Term: 12 Months

CALL 213-378-5432 TODAY to setup a showing with our friendly property manager Adali!
APPLY TODAY online at http://rentyourhome.weebly.com!

Features

Recently Remodeled
Huge Front and Back Yard
Plenty of Parking
Nearby shopping
Nearby parks
Nearby schools
City views
Minutes to Downtown LA Arts District!
Vintage 1900's well cared for Craftsman Style Home

ABOUT 3022 E 4th Street

This 1905 historic craftsman style home has been owned by the same family for 40 years, who meticulously cared for the property. The family just recently sold the property and it will be rented for the first time. It has two bedrooms and full bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs. House comes complete with living room, dining, kitchen, utility room and there is also a large walk in attic space for extra storage. If you want a big yard for your dog or kids to play, this place is perfect! Also, the location is great as it is in the heart of Boyle Heights, a neighborhood just East of Downtown LA (just over one mile to the Arts District across the LA River). Boyle Heights was originally named "Brooklyn Heights" until is was renamed in 1996 and the lifestyle here is very rich in urban amenities styling itself after it's Brooklyn namesake. The street is reasonably quiet and walkable with an eclectic and vibrant mix of retail shops and restaurants within walking distance.

The house has newly refinished original hardwood floors throughout and fresh two tone paint inside and outside. Live the good life with city views in this beautiful turn of the century craftsman style home. Gated parking for your security.

Great option for students attending any one of the great Universities nearby including USC Medical, Cal State LA (CSULA), families, or just about anyone who wants to be centrally located with a new big house and yard.

If you have a long commute to work downtown, make this your new home and cut your commute to almost zero!

Approval is based on income (must show proof of income at least twice the monthly rent), rental history, criminal background (no felonies), & NO evictions. Credit scores are not as important as these other factors in evaluating applications.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4834111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 E 4th Street have any available units?
3022 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 E 4th Street have?
Some of 3022 E 4th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3022 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3022 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 3022 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 3022 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3022 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 3022 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
