4 bd / 2 ba House in Boyle Heights w/ huge private yard ready for move in! 12 month lease - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!



Location:

3022 E 4th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90063



Rental Info:

Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Craftsman Home: $3,895 per month

Deposit: $5,000

Lease Term: 12 Months



CALL 213-378-5432 TODAY to setup a showing with our friendly property manager Adali!

APPLY TODAY online at http://rentyourhome.weebly.com!



Features



Recently Remodeled

Huge Front and Back Yard

Plenty of Parking

Nearby shopping

Nearby parks

Nearby schools

City views

Minutes to Downtown LA Arts District!

Vintage 1900's well cared for Craftsman Style Home



ABOUT 3022 E 4th Street



This 1905 historic craftsman style home has been owned by the same family for 40 years, who meticulously cared for the property. The family just recently sold the property and it will be rented for the first time. It has two bedrooms and full bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms with a full bathroom upstairs. House comes complete with living room, dining, kitchen, utility room and there is also a large walk in attic space for extra storage. If you want a big yard for your dog or kids to play, this place is perfect! Also, the location is great as it is in the heart of Boyle Heights, a neighborhood just East of Downtown LA (just over one mile to the Arts District across the LA River). Boyle Heights was originally named "Brooklyn Heights" until is was renamed in 1996 and the lifestyle here is very rich in urban amenities styling itself after it's Brooklyn namesake. The street is reasonably quiet and walkable with an eclectic and vibrant mix of retail shops and restaurants within walking distance.



The house has newly refinished original hardwood floors throughout and fresh two tone paint inside and outside. Live the good life with city views in this beautiful turn of the century craftsman style home. Gated parking for your security.



Great option for students attending any one of the great Universities nearby including USC Medical, Cal State LA (CSULA), families, or just about anyone who wants to be centrally located with a new big house and yard.



If you have a long commute to work downtown, make this your new home and cut your commute to almost zero!



Approval is based on income (must show proof of income at least twice the monthly rent), rental history, criminal background (no felonies), & NO evictions. Credit scores are not as important as these other factors in evaluating applications.



No Cats Allowed



