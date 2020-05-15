All apartments in Los Angeles
3018 Verdugo Rd

3018 Verdugo Road · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37fbf500a4 ---- Close to Eagle Rock Blvd. Features: ? New paint ? New Flooring ? Stove included ? One assigned off street parking space. ? Renters Insurance required Security Deposit is $ 1500.00 with one-year lease. Owner pays water, and gardener. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. This is designated a low income unit. Applicant must meet the criteria to be considered ?Low Income?. Good credit and references are a must. Sorry, we do not accept 3rd party payment programs. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you.Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 For more information or to schedule a viewing Visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com Cal BRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have any available units?
3018 Verdugo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3018 Verdugo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Verdugo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Verdugo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Verdugo Rd offers parking.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have a pool?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have accessible units?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Verdugo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Verdugo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

