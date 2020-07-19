3005 GRAND CANAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Location, location location! Gorgeous newer construction 5 unit building at Venice Canals! (No view) 1/2 Blocks to Venice Pier and Sand. Bright and spacious with wood floors, gas fireplace, sunny balcony, custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and top-of-the line fixtures. Ample closets, washer/dryer, A/C, pre-wired for cable, satellite, and security. Enjoy the Venice Beach, year-round vacation lifestyle! Over 25 restaurants and coffee shops within 2 blocks. Available unfurnished or furnished, short term or long term. Additional charge for furnished.