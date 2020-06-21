Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking internet access

3000 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)



Located on the west part of the USC campus, 3000 Normandie Ave is a 4 bed 4 bath with a spanish-style exterior construction and classic interior decoration. Within the free Lyft and DPS area, this apartment is only 0.9 miles away from the USC campus. It is 15 minutes walk from USC campus and also from the grocery market. This beautiful small apartment comes with a beautiful garden, entertainment area, basketball courts, and study room. With wooden floor and modern white cabinets, the interior is simple and elegant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767920)