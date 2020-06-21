All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3000 Normandie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3000 Normandie Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3000 Normandie Ave

3000 S Normandie Avenue · (310) 359-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3000 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 Normandie Ave · Avail. Aug 10

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
internet access
3000 Normandie Ave Available 08/10/20 One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Located on the west part of the USC campus, 3000 Normandie Ave is a 4 bed 4 bath with a spanish-style exterior construction and classic interior decoration. Within the free Lyft and DPS area, this apartment is only 0.9 miles away from the USC campus. It is 15 minutes walk from USC campus and also from the grocery market. This beautiful small apartment comes with a beautiful garden, entertainment area, basketball courts, and study room. With wooden floor and modern white cabinets, the interior is simple and elegant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Normandie Ave have any available units?
3000 Normandie Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Normandie Ave have?
Some of 3000 Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Normandie Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Normandie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3000 Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Normandie Ave does offer parking.
Does 3000 Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 3000 Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 3000 Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Normandie Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3000 Normandie Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity