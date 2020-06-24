Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2985 San Marino St
2985 W San Marino St
No Longer Available
Location
2985 W San Marino St, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2985 San Marino St have any available units?
2985 San Marino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2985 San Marino St have?
Some of 2985 San Marino St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2985 San Marino St currently offering any rent specials?
2985 San Marino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 San Marino St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 San Marino St is pet friendly.
Does 2985 San Marino St offer parking?
Yes, 2985 San Marino St offers parking.
Does 2985 San Marino St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 San Marino St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 San Marino St have a pool?
No, 2985 San Marino St does not have a pool.
Does 2985 San Marino St have accessible units?
No, 2985 San Marino St does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 San Marino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2985 San Marino St does not have units with dishwashers.
