Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2950 Tilden Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2950 Tilden Ave

2950 Tilden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2950 Tilden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2950 Tilden Ave Available 11/01/19 Completely remodeled home in one of the most desirable areas of West LA - Completely remodeled home in one of the most desirable areas of West Los Angeles- three bedroom/two bath home has charm and character to spare! From the brick fireplace in the formal living room, with new hardwood floors, new tiles to the effortless flow between dining room, kitchen and great room, there is plenty of opportunity to entertain well in this comfortable home. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, new counter top, Breakfast nook and plenty of storage space. The private master bedroom suite offers ample built-ins in the closets and a beautiful bathroom. There is also direct access to the private backyard, offering plenty of grass space as well as mature shade trees. Additional features include: a detached two car garage, Located on a quiet street, minutes to Culver City Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.

(RLNE3519077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Tilden Ave have any available units?
2950 Tilden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 Tilden Ave have?
Some of 2950 Tilden Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Tilden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Tilden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Tilden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Tilden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Tilden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2950 Tilden Ave offers parking.
Does 2950 Tilden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Tilden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Tilden Ave have a pool?
No, 2950 Tilden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Tilden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2950 Tilden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Tilden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Tilden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
